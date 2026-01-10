Music couple Adekunle Gold, Simi welcome twin babies

Nigerian music couple, Adekunle Kosoko, well known as Adekunle Gold, and wife Simi, have once again captured public attention. This time with joyful news that has sent fans into celebration mode. The beloved singers welcomed twin babies, marking a new chapter in one of Nigerian entertainment’s most admired love stories.



Adekunle Gold or AG Baby as the singer is known and addressed shared the good news via his Snapchat story on Wednesday, January 7. “Asked God for another child and he blessed me with double,” he wrote.



Although, the gender of the babies is yet to be revealed, the news shared subtly in keeping with the couple’s famously private lifestyle, quickly lit up social media, as fans, colleagues and celebrities flooded timelines with congratulatory messages, describing the moment as both heartwarming and symbolic for a couple whose relationship has long stood out for its calm, intentional approach to fame.



In December, Simi shared a clip on Instagram, and captioned it, “From my baby, for my babies.”

Simi’s post was a snippet from Adekunle Gold’s newly-released music video, titled, My Love Is The Same. In the video, she appeared in a baby bump, hinting that their next child was on the way.



Since confirming their relationship and later tying the knot in 2019 after years of friendship and musical collaboration, Adekunle Gold and Simi have become a rare example of stability in an industry often marked by turbulence. Their union, once one of Nigeria’s most speculated-about romances, has matured quietly in the public eye.