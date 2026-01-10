Wizkid: First African artiste to reach 10 billion Spotify streams

Afrobeats star, Wizkid, has once again rewritten the global music narrative as he became the first African artiste to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.



The landmark achievement reflects more than just popularity; it underscores the global reach and enduring power of his music in the digital music era. This milestone, which aggregates streams from his expansive catalogue as a lead artiste and featured act, places the Nigerian superstar in a rarefied global bracket occupied by only a handful of music’s most streamed names.



More importantly, it reinforces Afrobeats’ steady transition from a regional sound to a dominant global force. From his breakout days as a teenage prodigy in Lagos to sold-out arenas across Europe, North America and beyond, Wizkid’s journey has been defined by quiet consistency rather than spectacle.



His early hits, including Holla at Your Boy and Don’t Dull, laid the groundwork for a career that would later redefine African pop on the world stage. Albums like Ayo and Sounds From the Other Side helped bridge local appeal with international ambition, but it was Made in Lagos and Morayo that became a cultural turning point.



Surpassing the 10-billion-stream feat also highlights the shifting power dynamics in global music consumption and Wizkid’s impact beyond solo releases. His presence on major international records, cross-continental collaborations, and genre-shaping features has played a crucial role in amplifying African sound to a global audience, helping pave the way for the current Afrobeats explosion.



For years, African artistes were underrepresented on major streaming platforms, often limited by infrastructure and distribution gaps. Wizkid’s achievement signals how those barriers are being dismantled, opening doors for a new generation of African stars to compete on equal footing with their global peers.



As the megastar act continues to tour, release new music and serve as inspiration to younger talents, the 10-billion-stream landmark stands as more than a personal record. It is a cultural statement, one that affirms Africa’s growing influence in shaping global pop culture and sets a new benchmark for what is possible for artistes from the continent.



Meanwhile, fans across social media have celebrated the milestone as a collective victory for Afrobeats, with many describing it as proof that African music is no longer knocking on the world’s door; it has moved in and claimed its space.