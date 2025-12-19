Wizkid reveals three most important things in his life

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has spoken about what matters most to him at this stage of his life, naming his daughter, music and God as his top priorities.

The 35-year-old singer made this known during a conversation with singer Asake on Close Friends Only with Instagram, a series shared by Instagram on Thursday night.

During the chat, both artistes were asked to mention the three most important things in their lives right now. Wizkid responded by pointing first to fatherhood.

“For me, my daughter. I just wake up and smile. Music. God,” he said.

The singer’s response offered fans a rare glimpse into his private life, especially his focus on family away from the spotlight.

Wizkid, who is known for keeping his personal life largely private, described himself as living a simple routine, adding that he wakes up early and takes his children to school.

“We’re normal human beings too,” he said during the conversation.

Asake, who spoke before Wizkid, also shared his own priorities, naming God, family and peace of mind as the most important things in his life at the moment.

Beyond personal reflections, the conversation touched on music, friendship and longevity in the industry.

Wizkid described Asake, also known as Mr Money, as “one of the most talented human beings” he has met, while Asake praised Wizkid as his idea of greatness.

The Instagram chat drew positive reactions online, with fans describing the moment as honest and refreshing, especially coming from two of Afrobeats’ biggest stars.

The conversation comes weeks after Wizkid and Asake announced plans to release a joint project titled REAL before the end of December.

The announcement was made earlier this month during an Apple Music session featuring both artistes, where Wizkid revealed the collaboration while seated beside Asake.

“Special announcement, 2025 Mr Money X Big Wiz project. It’s called REAL, and it drops this December. For the people, Vol. 1,” Wizkid said, with Asake nodding in agreement.

Both artistes have enjoyed a remarkable year. Wizkid’s album Morayo, released in November 2024, emerged as Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2025 on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Asake also dominated the charts in 2025, becoming the most-streamed artiste on Apple Music Nigeria, driven by hit songs such as Why Love, which ended the year as the platform’s most-streamed track.

Their upcoming collaboration builds on previous joint efforts, including MMS, a standout track from Asake’s 2024 album, which became the fourth most-streamed song of 2025 on Apple Music Nigeria. They also worked together on Bad Girl, another fan favourite.