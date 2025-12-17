CFG Africa’s ₦1 Billion Ethical Fund: A Strategic Growth Path For Investors in 2026

Top Row (Left to Right): Dr. Basheer Oshodi (Trust Arthur), Kunle Adeoba (DMD, CFG Africa), Ali Sheriff (One17 Capital), and Chigoziem Asoluka (George Utomi). Bottom Row (Left to Right): Akindele Ogundepo (Managing Director, CFG Africa Trustees), Zarah Salman (Non-Interest Lead, CFG Africa), Adedoyin Wilson-Diamond (Group Chief Investment Officer, CFG Africa), Chinonso Okurume (CardinalStone Registrars), Regina Asala (Rand Merchant Bank), Precious Olusola (Ava Trustees), and Babajide Lawani (GMD, CFG Africa)

The need for a decisive policy shift to stimulate Nigeria’s real economy and a strategic response to market risks were the main focus on Friday, November 21, during the CFG Africa Client Engagement Forum 2025 held at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi. The event, which gathered strategic investors and financial sector leaders, directly addressed the path to growth under the theme: “2026 in Focus—Opportunities for growth, navigating

uncharted terrains.”

Market Response: Launch of N1 Billion Ethical Fund

CFG Africa officially launched their new CFG Ethical Fund. The fund is a N1,000,000,000 actively managed, open-ended unit trust with an offer Price is N1000 per unit.

The fund’s structure involves CFG Asset Management Limited as the Fund Manager , AVA Trustees Limited as the Trustee , One17 Capital as the Sharia Adviser, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMBN) as the Custodian , and Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited as the Registrar.

The CFG Ethical Fund seeks to deliver consistent income through carefully selected Sukuk and other Sharia- Compliant investments. The fund is guided by ethical principles and sharia law, ensuring all assets comply with islamic finance standards and avoid interest-based or prohibited sectors. It provides balanced exposure across a diverse ethical and Sharia- compliant instruments—including Sukuk, fixed income, and equities to reduce risk and

enhance stability

The most immediate policy news came from keynote speaker Prof. Bongo Adi, Professor of Economics and Data Analytics at the Lagos Business School. Prof. Adi anchored his address on the necessity of aligning fiscal and monetary policy to unlock genuine growth.

Prof. Adi argued that current interest rates are actively constraining the positive effects of recent structural reforms, particularly on employment. He stated: “The manufacturing sector, a major employer, would rebound significantly if

interest rates come down. The focus should be on growth in the economy, and a downward review of the MPR would introduce stability in the equity market the reforms,” he noted, urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to re-evaluate the Monetary Policy Rate.

Mr. Lawal emphasized the firm’s client-centric approach, stating that the strategy to deliver competitive returns is “anchored around risk management driven by thorough research.”.

He highlighted CFG’s advisory capacity in supporting big-ticket enterprise growth across critical sectors, including real estate, capital raising, health care, and defence. The event’s intellectual agenda included an Expert Panel Session, where analysts provided actionable market intelligence. The panel advised strategic investors to closely monitor the US yield curve as a primary barometer of global recessionary risk, concluding that aggressive diversification and utilizing professionally managed funds were non-negotiable strategies for the coming year.

About CFG

CFG Africa is an Investment Bank focused on delivering innovative financial solutions across key market segments. Its three subsidiaries—CFG Asset Management, CFG Maynard, and CFG Africa Trustees work together as an integrated platform for clients seeking secure and competitive investment options.

Guided by a “safety before profit” philosophy, CFG prioritizes capital preservation through investments in secured instruments such as government securities, high-grade commercial papers, and placements with top-tier financial institutions.

