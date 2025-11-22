Not all motor oils are equal

In Nigeria, people talk about oil like football fans talk about clubs. Everyone has an opinion. As long as it’s thick, they think it’s good. But here’s the truth: not all oils are created equal. Some protect. Most pretend to.

What many don’t realise is that most oils simply aren’t made for the Nigerian road or its weather realities.

Between the scorching heat, endless dust, and stop-and-go traffic that never seems to end, the average engine here works twice as hard as anywhere else.

That’s why regular oil breaks down faster in our climate. It evaporates quicker, thickens into sludge, and quietly eats away at your engine’s health, exposing it to rust, friction, and premature wear.

Now, that’s where Toyota Genuine Motor Oil steps up.

It’s not just another oil; it’s fully synthetic, engineered by Toyota, and fine-tuned for Nigeria’s tough driving conditions. The 10W-40 formulation maintains perfect viscosity even in extreme heat, keeping your engine cool, smooth, and efficient, even in that 8 a.m. Third Mainland traffic that feels like forever.

Every drop of the Toyota Genuine Motor Oil is a masterpiece of science and precision. It’s more than lubrication; it’s protection. A powerful blend of detergent-dispersant, anti-wear agents, and rust inhibitors working together to fight sludge, corrosion, and friction before they even start. It doesn’t just coat your engine, it guards it.

The best part is that it does not cost a fortune. At just ₦31,079, you get an oil specifically crafted for your vehicle’s performance, one that outlasts the cheap alternatives that promise protection but end up draining your pocket through constant repairs.

So, before your next oil change, ask yourself: Does this oil really understand your engine and your environment? Make the right choice and give your car the protection it deserves.

Order your Toyota Genuine 10W-40 Motor Oil today at bit.ly/Oil10w-40 or call 0800 000 9090 (toll-free) for enquiries.

Keep your engine protected and performing at its best with the genuine oil specially designed for your climate and driving needs.

Choose Toyota, Choose CFAO