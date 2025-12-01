2026 World Cup tickets soar 11 times over

With just a week to go before teams learn who they’ll face at the tournament, there are concerns fans will face being priced out, reports news.stv.tv.

Tickets for next year’s World Cup in North America are selling on FIFA’s official resale platform for 11 times their face value.

In Toronto, Canada, on June 23 – at the time of writing a group game between two unknown teams – tickets were originally $60 (£45.43).

But the same tickets on the official resale site are currently listed for 11 times that at $671 (£508.04) – including fees.

It’s not a one-off. Tickets for another group match in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, June 22 – also between two unknown countries – have gone from $60 to $445.

Fans say it’s unfair and they’re being priced out.

It’s the same when you look at premium Category 1 tickets – the best seats.

A game in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 13, was first sold for $410. But they are now listed for more than $1,000 after taxes.