Ronaldo can play in 2026 World Cup opener as FIFA ‘suspend’ ban

(FILES) Nassr's Portuguese forward #7 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena stadium in Riyadh on April 4, 2025. Ronaldo indicated on May 27 that he could leave Al Nassr after declaring that a "chapter is over" hours after the Saudi Pro League finished. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo can play in the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup after global football governing body FIFA gave him a partially “suspended” ban on Tuesday following a red card.

The 40-year-old was sent off as Portugal lost 2-0 in Dublin earlier in November when he elbowed Dara O’Shea in the back, for his first dismissal in 226 international appearances.

FIFA banned Ronaldo for three matches, two of which will be suspended and the other has already been served, when Portugal sealed their qualification for next summer’s tournament against Armenia.

“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period,” said FIFA in a statement given to AFP.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official (Portugal) matches.”

Ronaldo, the men’s all-time top goalscorer in international football with 143 goals, is aiming to play at a sixth World Cup next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Prior to the red card, Ronaldo said he wanted Ireland fans to boo him in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

“The stadium will boo me, I’m used to it, I certainly hope they do – maybe it will take the pressure off other players,” Ronaldo told a news conference two Wednesdays ago.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker, currently at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has not yet lifted the trophy but did win Euro 2016 with Portugal.

Ronaldo attended a dinner in the White House last week where he met US President Donald Trump, who said his son Barron “is a big fan” of the forward.

The World Cup group stage draw takes place on December 5.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo rolled back the years with a spectacular overhead bicycle kick for Saudi side Al Nassr in a 4-1 win.

“Best caption wins!” the 40-year-old Portuguese international wrote on X after his 96th-minute wonder strike on Sunday home to Al Khaleej.

The emphatic victory in Riyadh left Ronaldo’s side four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League after nine matches.

Fellow former Premier League stars Joao Felix and Sadio Mane were also on the scoresheet.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Ronaldo has yet to win a title since moving to the Saudi club nearly three years ago