Algeria must fall, Lookman declares

Ademola Lookman on duty for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. He says Algeria must fall

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, is full of confidence as Nigeria face Algeria in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match in Marrakech.

Algeria’s Desert Foxes, backed by thousands of flag-and-banner-waving supporters, defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 at Egypt 2019 AFCON on their way to winning the title.

For Lookman, this Saturday’s encounter in Morocco will be different. The Atalanta forward has been Nigeria’s most influential player at the tournament and was again central to their attacking play,

earning his second Man of the Match award in the Round of 16 game against Mozambique. He has registered three goals and five assists at this AFCON, taking his overall Africa Cup of Nations tally to six goals.

“It’s been great,” Lookman said. “The team is improving every single game. It is all goals today, so that’s positive for us.”

Operating in a fluid attacking trio, Lookman has combined effectively with Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen, helping Nigeria maintain a constant threat.

“I get the opportunity to represent my country, and I know how much weight that bears,” he said.

“So I try to use that pressure and try to perform.”

With the Super Eagles now firmly focused on Saturday’s quarter-final against the Desert Foxes,

Lookman is expecting a stern examination against one of the continent’s most experienced sides.

“The quarterfinals of the AFCON is something to look forward to,” he said. “Another big battle awaits us, so we need to be ready.”

“Everyone is physically strong. It is about meeting them on the field, being intelligent, and being ready.”

“Same mentality from the team,” he said. “Same mentality to win, to be aggressive on the ball.”

Lookman offered words of encouragement to supporters and those facing challenges beyond the tournament.

“Keep on focusing, keep on believing in yourself,” he said. “Good things will come.”