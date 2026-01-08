Lookman optimistic of Nigeria’s chances ahead of Algeria showdown

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria arrival during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match between Nigeria and Mozambique at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Fes, Morocco on 5 January 2026 ©Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

Ademola Lookman has maintained that Nigeria’s confidence is growing at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare to face Algeria’s Desert Foxes, the 2019 champions, on Saturday in Marrakech.

The Atalanta forward has been Nigeria’s standout player, having earned two Man of the Match awards and recorded three goals and five assists in the tournament, raising his overall AFCON tally to seven goals.

“It’s been great,” Lookman said after their last match. “The team is improving every single game. It’s all goals today, so that’s positive for us.”

He has formed a strong attacking trio with Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen, keeping Nigeria a constant threat in the final third.

Despite a brief exchange with Osimhen in the previous match, Lookman dismissed any rumours of tension within the squad. Nigeria will look to Lookman for inspiration against the team that defeated them in 2019 as they aim for a place in the AFCON semi-finals.

“Nothing happened, just a discussion on the pitch. That’s it,” he said. “In football, these things happen, and you move on.”

Asked whether such moments can strengthen the team, Lookman again played down their significance. “I don’t know what the big issue is,” he added. “These things happen in football, and you move on.”

Lookman says the responsibility of wearing the national colours continues to drive his performances. “I get the opportunity to represent my country, and I know how much weight that bears,” he told reporters.

“So I try to use that pressure and try to perform.”

With the Super Eagles now firmly focused on Saturday’s quarter-final against the Desert Foxes, Lookman is expecting a stern examination against one of the continent’s most experienced sides.

“The quarterfinals of the AFCON is something to look forward to,” he said. “Another big battle awaits us, so we need to be ready.”

He also highlighted the physical and tactical demands of the competition. “Everyone is physically strong,” Lookman explained.

“It’s about meeting them on the field, being intelligent, and being ready.”

“Same mentality from the team, ” he said. “Same mentality to win, to be aggressive on the ball.”

“Keep on focusing, keep on believing in yourself, ” he said. “Good things will come.”