Abuja city half marathon earns bronze label, announces juicy prize money

The Premium Trust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon has been awarded a Bronze labelled status by World Athletics.

This feat is a fulfilment of the rapidly growing stature of the race, which is just in its second edition after a highly successful first edition in 2024.

MD/CEO, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Yetunde Olopade, said today that it is a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to excellence and global standards.

She maintained that the company will continue to elevate its organisational structure to meet world-class standards at all times.

“We will continue to deliver world-class sports events and Saturday’s race will be another testament to that commitment.”

The MD also expressed gratitude to Premium Trust Bank for the role it played in making the Abuja City Half Marathon a truly global road race.

“To our sole sponsors and partner, Premium Trust Bank, this marathon stands today because of your commitment, your vision and investment in the future of Nigerian sports. Your belief in the power of road races to inspire communities and also to engage young people and drive economic activities is the reason why we are here today,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Head of the Technical Committee of the race, Olympian Yusuf Ali, has revealed that about 30 elite athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia and Nigeria are taking part in the race Saturday morning, while the winner of the race will go home with 8,000 US Dollars.

“The prize money ranges from 8,000, 6,000, 5,000, 4,000, 3,000, 2,000, 1,000 and 500 US Dollars for the top eight athletes. We also have a different prize money for the top Nigerians, ranging from 2 million Naira. We also have, for the first time, prize money for students ranging from the top prize of 1 million Naira, which is courtesy of the MD of Premium Trust Bank,” he concluded.

The race on Saturday starts at exactly 6.30 a.m. at the start point opposite National Federal Fire Service, Muhammed Buhari Way, and finishes at the Velodrome inside the MKO National Stadium.