Cameroon plot Morocco’s fall as Senegal face rejuvenated Mali

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon say that they are ready to halt the Atlas Lions’ race in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations being hosted by the Moroccans.

Even their compatriots back home believe, and are routing for the Indomitable Lions to humble their hosts, Morocco. After a largely comfortable stroll through the group stage and a last-16 win over Tanzania, today’s clash with Cameroon will provide the Atlas Lions their first serious test in the championship.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, known for their fearless approach to the game, look ready to turn the heat on Morocco’s ambition to end a 50-year wait for continental glory.

Speaking with The Guardian, yesterday from her base in Douala, Cameroon, Oni Ladonette Ondesa, a sports presenter on STV, said: “I don’t see Morocco escaping the defeat on Friday (today). We have waited too long for this AFCON trophy, and this is the time for the Indomitable Lions to win it.

“We are looking forward to seeing Cameroon versus Nigeria in the semifinal. That is where the war is, but not Friday’s clash with Morocco. We lost to Nigeria the last time, but it won’t happen again,” Ondesa stated.

The host, Morocco, are about to find out if their pre-tournament promises to their fans can truly become reality. Apart from home support, the Atlas Lions are top-ranked and heavily fancied in this 35th AFCON. Since overcoming the group stage of the tournament, the Moroccans have become composed, though their last 16 game win over Tanzania carried a big question mark.

Against the “born-again” Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Rabat today, the Moroccans may require more than the home support to scale through. Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions, David Pagou confirmed yesterday that his squad was ready to take Morocco out of the competition.

“We will try to disrupt them,” Pagou warned, just as he hinted of a bruising, physical encounter designed to send players, coaches and fans of Morocco to early bed.

The clash headlines a mouth-watering last-eight schedule that underlines the depth of this year’s tournament. Senegal, free-scoring and ruthless, kicked things off against a stubborn Mali side that has drawn all four of its matches.

Mali needed penalties and immense grit despite being reduced to 10 men to eliminate Tunisia, but holding back Senegal’s 10-goal attack looks a step too far.