FG, CBN settle Super Eagles’ AFCON bonus

The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have moved to quell concerns over the payment of match bonuses to Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles, at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, following days of public scrutiny over administrative delays linked to foreign exchange processing, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has said.

In a significant intervention aimed at protecting team morale and maintaining focus ahead of the knockout stages, the Minister confirmed that all group-stage match bonuses have now been fully released and have cleared the required regulatory procedures.

She added that final transfers to players’ domiciliary accounts are currently in flight and expected to reflect from today or, at the latest, tomorrow.

The development follows mounting attention on the welfare of the Super Eagles, following reports that delays in foreign currency conversion have slowed the transfer of entitlements to players’ preferred accounts.

While the minister described the issue as procedural rather than financial, the matter has sparked concern among fans and stakeholders, who fear it could be a distraction for the team amid a demanding tournament schedule.

She explained that the challenge stemmed largely from regulatory compliance requirements surrounding foreign exchange conversion and cross-border transfers.

“These were not issues of non-payment or unwillingness to pay. They were administrative bottlenecks related to FX processing, which had to be resolved without breaching existing financial regulations,” the minister explained.

She stated that the ministry is working closely with the CBN and relevant financial institutions to fast-track approvals and streamline the conversion framework.

The intervention led to the introduction of an accelerated FX conversion process, enabling funds to be moved swiftly into foreign currency in line with players’ stated preferences.

She said the exercise has now set a new benchmark for handling players’ entitlements at international competitions, adding that going forward, the streamlined process is expected to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements, aligned with international best practice and global standards for elite football tournaments.

She added, “All group-stage bonuses have been fully processed and cleared. The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are ongoing, and players should begin to see the funds reflect imminently.”

Beyond resolving the immediate issue, government sources stressed that the priority was to shield the team from off-the-pitch distractions as AFCON enters its decisive phase.

The Super Eagles have drawn praise for their composure and resilience throughout the group stage, performances that have rekindled national optimism and renewed belief in the team’s continental ambitions.

Sports enthusiasts say the swift resolution underscores the importance of institutional support in elite competitions, where unchecked financial uncertainty can undermine performance.

The latest spat over payment underscores the need for long-term reforms in the administration of players’ entitlements, particularly in an era of volatile foreign exchange conditions.