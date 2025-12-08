Egypt, Nigeria friendly moved to December 16

Eagles travel plan changes

The organisers of the international friendly game between Egypt and Nigeria have announced that the match, earlier billed to hold on December 14, will now hold two days later.

The change in date is not unconnected with FIFA’s latest ruling that clubs are now obliged to release their players for the Africa Cup of Nations not earlier than December 15.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Vice President, Khaled El-Darandaly, said that the match was moved to ensure the availability of key players, including Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Manchester City winger Omar Marmoush, for the Nigeria test.

The Pharaohs had been scheduled to face the Super Eagles on December 14 as part of both teams’ preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

Seven-time African champions Egypt, who are seeking their first continental title since 2010, are drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

The Pharaohs reached the final in both 2017 and 2021, losing to Cameroon and Senegal, respectively. Last Monday, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan named a 28-man preliminary squad for AFCON, with the group assembling in Cairo on Wednesday for their final preparation camp.

With the latest development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said that the Super Eagles’ delegation will no longer travel to Egypt on December 10 as earlier planned.

NFF Media Director, Ademola Olajire, told The Guardian that “FIFA has given December 15 as date for mandatory release of players. In that case, we can only agree specially with the clubs on earlier release. But December 10 may no longer be feasible for the team’s convergence in Egypt.”