Everybody calls me ‘water man’ after 2023 AFCON, says Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has finally explained the incident at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire when his assistants had to pour water on his head after a quarterfinal defeat of his then team, Mali, by the hosts.



Speaking in an interview with Osasu Obayiuwana, Chelle linked the episode to a medical condition he battled shortly before the tournament.



The Franco-Malian tactician revealed that he underwent cardiac surgery in France prior to the competition, and the water was used as a precautionary measure by his aides during moments of intense pressure.



“Everyone calls me ‘water man’ because of that match. Do you know the story behind that?” Chelle said while recounting the incident during last year’s African Nations Championship.



“Before the tournament, I had surgery in France for a cardiac problem. It was issues relating to that which led to them pouring water on me, to revive me.”



Chelle’s revelation has now shed light on the viral scenes from the quarterfinal encounter, which sparked widespread speculation at the time.