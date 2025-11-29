FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open tournament nurturing dreams, giving hope through golf

The US Masters Golf Tournament and The Open (British Open) are widely considered the two greatest golf tournaments in the world for producing stars and making history. In Nigeria, the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is considered the greatest golf amateur tournament in the country producing stars, nurturing dreams, giving hopes and making history.

Last weekend at the highbrow Ikoyi Club 1938, history was made yet again and hope given. With a gross score of 231 over 54-Holes, Babatunde Oyalami made history winning the 64th Lagos Open. An opening 78, a second day score of 75 and a closing 78 earned him three-shot victory over the field.

And as has always been the case, the next step for Oyalami is a professional career. “I am very happy to win this competition. I also want to say a big thank you to FirstBank for the sponsorship of Lagos Open. Winning this tournament to me is like a dream come true and I can also now say that I am ready to turn professional just as most other winners”, he said. “I want turn professional to make my country, my state and my home town proud”, Oyalami added.

If the tournament was memorable for Oyalami, it was even more for 15-year old Destiny Oyero, the youngest lad on the FirstBank Lagos Open field. He didn’t just participate; he made the cut to the final round and says he will be better prepared next time.

“I am very happy playing this tournament. I will be here again next year better prepared. This tournament has rekindled my hope for a future career in golf”, the little Oyero said. He wasn’t along alone; Lucky Onyefu from St. Mark Golf and Country Club, Otukpo is yet another lad dreaming of a future career in golf.

Nurtured and strengthened, some former winners are already living their dreams. Andrew Odoh; is a notable name in the Nigeria golf circle and plays regularly in the Sunshine Tour of South Africa. Kenyan Sam Njoroge won the 2018 edition, turn pro the following year and he’s dominating the Kenya tour back home. Monday Eze of Ikoyi Club is yet another. For coming top in the 18-hole round over the weekend, he earned his biggest pay cheque ever in golf, a whooping N10m.

Trained in South Africa, Willy Gift is a great striker of the golf ball and a leading figure in the Nigerian professional golf circuit for many years.

“The First Bank golf tournament is one of the most prestigious tournaments we have in Nigeria. Its 64 years old and that tells you about the people and the bank itself. Sponsoring this tournament for 64 years is actually intentional.

They have raised champions, I am a past champion as an amateur, and they have raised more champions in this tournament after me and they will still raise more champions in this tournament because of their intentionality. Kudos to First Bank”, said the former champion in a show of appreciation.

And the amateurs! Well, the likes of Uyi Akpata 1995 winner, Peter Eben-spiff, 2019 winner and S U Amadi five-time winner are some of the Lagos Open successful businessmen.

Beyond golf, FirstBank reached out to Bethesda Home and School for the Blind and Pacelli School for the Blind got N3m each donated their schools.

It’s all part of their legacy. For 64 years FirstBank has deepened its commitment to the sports development through its first@sports, a platform dedicated to promoting excellence, nurturing young talents, and strengthening community engagement, the Chief Executive Officer of First bank Olusegun Alebiosu, represented by Nnaemeka Ejeh , Group Executive, Retail Banking (South) speaks of the Banks resolve.

FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship has a long history, global ranking status, and proven track record of developing talent, solidifying its reputation as the pinnacle of amateur golf in Nigeria.