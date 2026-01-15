AFCON heartbreak, cash reward: Rabiu honours $500,000 promise to Super Eagles

Prominent Nigerians, including business leaders and government officials, have commended the Super Eagles for their performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their semi-final exit to hosts Morocco on penalties in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Nigeria were eliminated after a 0–0 draw over 120 minutes, with Morocco winning the shoot-out 4–2 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made two decisive saves from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi, before Youssef En-Nesyri converted the winning kick in front of a crowd of 65,458.

Despite the defeat, tributes poured in from across the country. Billionaire industrialist Abdul Samad Rabiu announced he would fulfil a previously pledged reward of $500,000 to the team in recognition of their efforts.

“You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud,” Rabiu said in a message posted on X on Wednesday.

“As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfil the pledge of $500,000 USD. This is in recognition of your hard work, dedication, and the joy you have brought to our nation,” he added.

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi also praised the team’s performance, describing the match as “a battle well fought”.

“Thank you for a beautiful 120 minutes of incredible play. You showed your strength and prowess against all odds. The journey is not over. You have made the nation proud,” Obi said, urging the players to remain focused ahead of the third-place match.

Similarly, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the team had represented Nigeria with pride despite the loss.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent,” Idris said in a statement dated Thursday, 15 January 2026.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, noted the difficulty of playing Morocco at home, pointing out that the Atlas Lions had not lost a home match in 16 years. “Yet, with all that pressure, they still gave it their best measure,” he said.

On the pitch, the semi-final was a tense affair. Morocco had early chances through Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, while Nigeria threatened through Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made several saves to keep Nigeria in the contest.

The match drifted into extra time as both sides became more cautious. Nigeria coach Eric Chelle substituted Victor Osimhen late on, appearing to prepare for penalties, having previously beaten South Africa in a shoot-out at the 2024 semi-final.

However, Morocco repeated their penalty success, having previously eliminated Spain on penalties at the 2022 World Cup. Captain Achraf Hakimi was among the Moroccan players who converted their kicks, while Hamza Igamane missed before being consoled by teammates.

“It was one of the hardest matches we have had against a very solid and talented team,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui. “I am very happy for the players and for the Moroccan people who really deserve this.”

Chelle acknowledged the challenge of playing in Rabat. “The players fought for every ball and it is difficult to lose on penalties, but this is football and we have to accept it,” he said. “It is difficult to play here in Morocco because you have to play against the team and against the crowd.”

Nigeria, led by African Player of the Year winners Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, had entered the semi-final as the tournament’s top scorers with 14 goals. Their elimination means they will now face Egypt in the third-place play-off in Casablanca on Saturday.

Morocco will meet Senegal in Sunday’s final after the Lions of Teranga defeated Egypt 1–0 in the other semi-final in Tangier, setting up a clash between the top two African teams in the FIFA rankings.