AFCON: Peter Obi praises Super Eagles’ fighting spirit after semi-final defeat

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commended the Super Eagles for their courageous performance despite their semi-final defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing the encounter as a “battle well fought” that made Nigerians proud.

In a message shared on Tuesday via his X handle, Obi applauded the national team for their resilience, discipline and determination throughout the gruelling 120 minutes, noting that the players displayed exceptional strength and character against all odds.

According to him, the Super Eagles’ performance transcended the final scoreline, reflecting the fighting spirit and unity that football continues to inspire among Nigerians at home and abroad.

“For 120 minutes, the team gave Nigerians beautiful football—played with courage, organisation, and belief,” Obi said. “They showed strength and prowess under pressure, reminding us why the Super Eagles remain a powerful symbol of national pride.”

The former governor stressed that the players’ efforts should not be diminished by the outcome of the match, noting that success in sports is also measured by resilience, teamwork and the ability to rise after difficult moments.

He further observed that the team’s display once again united Nigerians across social, ethnic and political divides, underscoring the role of sports in fostering national cohesion.

“The journey is not over,” Obi stated. “You have already made the nation proud. Keep your heads high—the Eagle never stops soaring.”

Obi encouraged the team to channel the experience gained from the match into the next phase of the competition, urging them to remain focused and determined as they prepare for the medal stage.

“There is still another opportunity ahead,” he added. “Let us go and get that medal—not just for the team, but for every Nigerian who believes in their journey and stands firmly behind them.”

The Super Eagles’ performance has continued to draw praise from public figures, sports analysts and fans, many of whom have applauded the team’s fighting spirit and commitment despite the demanding nature of the encounter.

As preparations continue for the next fixture, Obi reiterated his support for the team, assuring them of the nation’s backing and confidence in their ability to finish strong.

“You have done well,” he said. “Continue to inspire us. Nigeria stands with you.”