AFCON quarter-final: Osimhen, Lookman target end to Zidane’s clean-sheet run

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations will hinge on whether Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman can end the perfect tournament run of Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane when both sides meet in the quarter-finals in Morocco on Saturday.

The Super Eagles forwards have been among the standout performers of the competition, scoring three goals each as Nigeria emerged the tournament’s leading scorers with 12 goals.

Their form now puts them on a collision course with Zidane, the only first-choice goalkeeper among the quarter-finalists yet to concede a goal at the championship.

Zidane, the 27-year-old son of former France star and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, has kept clean sheets against Sudan and Burkina Faso in the group stage and followed that up with another shut-out in Algeria’s dramatic extra-time victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16. He had been rested for the final group match against Equatorial Guinea.

“It is special when your family come to watch,” Zidane said, with his father, Spanish mother and a sibling present at every match he has played for the Desert Foxes so far. “I am proud to represent Algeria and play in the Africa Cup of Nations. It is a great experience.”

Born in France and eligible to represent three countries, Zidane chose Algeria, debuting in a 2026 World Cup qualifier last November. He insisted his famous surname has not weighed him down. “I try to be myself, to build my career on my terms, step by step,” he said.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic has overseen a revival after successive group-stage exits in recent tournaments, with his side showing renewed resilience. Substitute Adil Boulbina’s long-range strike proved decisive against DR Congo, underlining Algeria’s growing confidence.

Nigeria, however, arrive with attacking momentum. Osimhen and Lookman, both former African Player of the Year winners, have tormented defences throughout the tournament, supported by Akor Adams in a potent frontline.

Yet Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle may be uneasy about his team’s defensive record, having conceded four goals, the highest among the remaining title contenders.

History adds another layer of intrigue. Algeria have traditionally been a difficult opponent for Nigeria at the AFCON, winning four and drawing two of their nine previous meetings, including a famous 5-1 victory on their way to lifting the trophy at home in 1990.

The quarter-final in Marrakesh forms part of a heavyweight last-eight line-up that also features clashes between Mali and Senegal, Cameroon and hosts Morocco, and Egypt against defending champions Ivory Coast. Seven former winners remain in contention, underlining the intensity of the final stages.

For Nigeria, the focus will be on whether their in-form forwards can finally breach Zidane’s defence and keep alive their bid for a fourth continental crown.