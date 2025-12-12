Aubameyang faces familiar foes as Marseille seek title revival

Veteran goal-grabber Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will face his former employers Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with his inconsistent Marseille side seeking to get their title challenge back on track.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star, who returned for his second stint at the Velodrome in the summer, played in the principality early in his career before making his name with a flurry of goals at Saint-Etienne.

After a nomadic couple of years being loaned out across France by parent club AC Milan, Aubameyang arrived at Monaco in 2010, where he scored two goals in 23 outings before being shipped on to Saint-Etienne.

The Gabonese international did not look back as he progressed to earn silverware in England and Spain, as well as in Germany, as part of Jurgen Klopp’s exciting Borussia Dortmund team.

Now back at Marseille, from whom he initially joined two years ago from Premier League side Chelsea, the 36-year-old has been in fine fettle this campaign, netting eight times and laying on 10 assists across 19 appearances in all competitions.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side, however, have faltered of late, especially since being presented with the chance to seize top spot from bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago.

A win in late November at home to mid-table Toulouse would have sent them top after PSG stumbled earlier in the weekend, but they instead conceded an injury-time equaliser to draw 2-2.

That draw was followed up by a 1-0 loss at Lille, who joined third-placed Marseille on 29 points, five adrift of surprise Ligue 1 pacesetters Lens.

Sunday’s opponents, Monaco, have been even more inconsistent this season, and sit six points behind Marseille in seventh spot.

It was their 1-0 victory on November 29 against PSG, which handed Marseille the chance to go top as Sebastien Pocognoli appeared to get a grip on his side following a string of heavy defeats.

But they followed it up with a loss by the same scoreline last time out against 10-man Brest.

With both sides earning important victories midweek in the Champions League, confidence should be high on the south coast.

Marseille have won every match this season, both domestic and European, in which Aubameyang has scored. Should he break his three-match drought this weekend, the hosts will fancy their chances of getting back in the title hunt.

Champions PSG could provisionally climb top of the pile on Saturday by avoiding defeat on their trip to bottom side Metz.

Shock league leaders Lens will aim to keep the chasing pack at bay when they host crisis club Nice on Sunday.

Player to watch: Florian Thauvin

The 2018 World Cup winner returned to his native France to join Lens in August from Mexican club Tigres and has been an integral part of their surprise surge to the summit of Ligue 1.

The 32-year-old playmaker has scored five goals in the league so far this term, including three in Lens’ last two outings.

Thauvin’s eye for a pass, and the net, could be key to his side’s hopes of condemning Nice to a sixth consecutive domestic defeat.

Key stats

15 – Marseille have conceded inside the final quarter of an hour in their last four matches in all competitions

1 – Aubameyang has only won once against Monaco in six attempts

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Angers v Nantes (1945)

Saturday

Rennes v Brest (1600), Metz v Paris Saint-Germain (1800), Paris FC v Toulouse (2005)

Sunday

Lyon v Le Havre (1400), Auxerre v Lille, Lens v Nice, Strasbourg v Lorient (all 1615), Marseille v Monaco (1945).