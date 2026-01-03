Celtic lose to Rangers as pressure mounts on manager Nancy

Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy is facing mounting pressure after his side suffered a 3–1 home defeat to arch-rivals Rangers on Saturday, a result that triggered protests by supporters outside Celtic Park.

Nancy, appointed on December 3, has overseen a difficult start to his tenure, with Celtic losing six of their eight matches in all competitions under his leadership.

The latest setback saw Rangers complete a dramatic turnaround in the title race, having overturned a nine-point deficit to draw level on points with Celtic and move to within six points of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

Following the defeat, thousands of supporters gathered outside Parkhead to protest against the club’s hierarchy, with calls for changes in the boardroom adding to the pressure on the Frenchman.

Asked about his future, Nancy told Sky Sports: “Nothing changes. My focus is to help my players to be better to turn things around.

“We are really close to do good things but the way we concede goals sometimes it is difficult.”

The former Columbus Crew coach had appealed for patience in an emotional address on the eve of the match and initially appeared to get a response from his players. Celtic dominated the opening half and took the lead through Yang Hyun-jun, who capped a solo run with a powerful finish.

However, the match swung decisively after the break as Rangers staged a commanding comeback.

Portuguese striker Youssef Chermiti scored twice in nine minutes to turn the game on its head, doubling his Rangers tally after a difficult start to life following his £8 million move from Everton in September.

Chermiti first tapped in Nico Raskin’s low cross to equalise before racing clear of a static Celtic defence to slot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore then sealed the win with a strike into the far corner, further inflaming the home crowd.

Rangers manager Danny Rohl hailed the result as a marker of his side’s resurgence. “It is a statement. It’s a massive three points, but now it’s about continuing our way,” he said. Rohl has now won nine of his 12 league matches since taking charge in October.

Celtic’s leadership has been under scrutiny throughout the season, with supporters critical of what they see as a lack of investment in the squad. The decision to appoint Nancy in the middle of a congested festive fixture schedule has also come under question.

With 18 league games remaining, the club’s board faces a crucial decision on whether to persist with Nancy or make another managerial change.

Celtic, winners of 14 of the last 15 Premiership titles, including the previous four, are now in danger of losing their dominance.

Hearts extended their lead at the top to six points with a 1–0 win over bottom club Livingston, although they were made to work hard for the victory.

Craig Halkett scored the decisive goal at Tynecastle, while goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow produced three key saves to deny Tete Yengi and preserve Hearts’ advantage at the summit.

