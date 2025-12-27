Cherki stars in Man City’s win at Forest

Rayan Cherki bolstered Manchester City’s title charge as the France star capped a superb display with the late goal that sealed a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola‘s side survived a scare from Forest to move to the top of the Premier League thanks to the inspired Cherki.

He set up Tijjani Reijnders’ second-half opener at the City Ground and blasted the winner after Omari Hutchinson equalised with his first goal for Forest.

City have won eight successive games in all competitions, including six in a row in the league.

They sit one point clear of second-placed Arsenal, who will return to the top of the Premier League if they beat Brighton at the Emirates Stadium later on Saturday.

Forest paid an emotional tribute before kick-off to their former Scotland winger John Robertson, who died aged 72 on Christmas Day.

Capable of dazzling dribbles and predatory finishing, Robertson was vital to Forest’s European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980.

He has a kindred spirit in the 22-year-old Cherki, who has emerged as a key figure for City following his summer move from Lyon.

If City pip Arsenal to the title, Cherki is likely to be one of their most significant contributors.

Guardiola weighed his stars and warned them not to over-indulge at Christmas, making it clear that any player who returned from the brief festive break out of condition would not be involved against Forest.

Playing the role of Scrooge to perfection, Guardiola even refused his squad a day off after last weekend’s win over West Ham to make sure the message hit home.

Asked if his players had followed his Christmas edict after he named an unchanged team, Guardiola said: “Only the manager is overweight, the rest are perfect!”

Yet as he watched City struggle to find any rhythm in the first half, Guardiola, who spent time with his father in Barcelona over Christmas, wore a pained expression triggered by his players’ lethargy rather than his excess of mince pies.

– Zen Cherki –

On a frosty afternoon on the banks of the River Trent, Forest should have taken the lead when Morgan Gibbs-White just failed to convert Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross.

Forest, then managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, beat City at home in March and once again they made life difficult for Guardiola’s men with a tenacious display.

Erling Haaland’s 19 goals by Christmas is the joint-most at this stage of the competition in the Premier League era, but the City striker was anonymous for long periods.

City finally burst into life to take the lead with their first shot on target in the 48th minute.

Cherki drifted inside for a cleverly disguised pass that picked out Reijnders, who guided a clinical finish past John Victor from 12 yards.

By far City’s most dynamic force, Cherki nearly doubled the lead moments later with a stinging strike that Victor pushed away at the near post.

Forest remained a threat and Hutchinson hauled them level in the 54th minute.

Reijnders carelessly conceded possession to Gibbs-White just outside his own area and Igor Jesus whipped in a cross that Hutchinson drilled past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range.

With City creaking, Neco Williams’ 20-yard curler was palmed away by Donnarumma to Nicolo Savona, who blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

But Cherki capped his man of the match performance with the 83rd-minute winner.

When the ball bounced to the French forward just inside the area, he lashed a fierce finish past Victor before copying Haaland’s zen celebration in front of the jubilant City fans.