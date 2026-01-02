Ex-Super Eagle stars, Adepoju, Agali attend Ekiti grassroots football to Identify talents for mentoring

The 2025 football competition edition organized by the Mayegun Ademola Adetifa Foundation(MAAF) was designed to promote unity, youth

Former Super Eagles players including Mutiu Adepoju and Victor Agali were among football professional and talent hunters who participated in the final football competition held in Aramoko-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The 2025 football competition edition organized by the Mayegun Ademola Adetifa Foundation(MAAF) was designed to promote unity, youth development, and discover football talents at the grassroots.

Speaking at the event, Adetifa explained that the initiative was aimed at promoting young talents and helping them become global stars in the world of football, emphasizing the role of sports in uniting local communities and fostering cooperation among youths.

He said, ” We believe that with the right guidance and support these young individuals can go on to achieve great things and make name for themselves in the international football arena.

“This is the foundation’s commitment to community development and its efforts to nurture young talents.”

The founder of the MAAF, Chief Ademola Adetifa presented cheques to the winners and participating teams. A team from Isao 1 emerged victorious with N300,000 prize by defeating their counterpart from Oke-Oja 2 who got N200,000 while Oke-Oja 1 picked the third position with N150,000 prize award.

However, speaking with newsmen, Agali who runs a football academy in Badagry, Lagos State commended the foundation for the competition, adding that promising and talented young players have been identified in the community.

Agali emphasized that football development should not rely solely on the government, noting that individuals and community initiatives are equally important.

He credited the organizers for creating opportunities to bridge the gap between raw talent and professional exposure.

Also speaking, Adepoju, popularly known as ‘The Headmaster commended the skills of the young players, calling on other individuals and organizations to emulate the foundation in providing platforms to discover football talents at the grassroots.

He urged the government to sustain support for grassroots football, pointing out that inadequate facilities remain a major challenge in Nigeria.