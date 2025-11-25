Frank backs struggling Spurs to bounce back in Paris

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank insists his team can get back on track in Wednesday’s daunting Champions League visit to Paris Saint-Germain after they were left reeling by a heavy defeat in the North London derby at the weekend.

“I watched the game back and it was not good. It was a bad performance,” Frank told reporters in the French capital as he reflected on Sunday’s 4-1 loss away to Arsenal in the Premier League.

“There was plenty of intent but we just couldn’t execute it on the day, and the most disappointing thing was that we were not able to compete.

“Now we are facing another of the best teams in Europe away from home so it is a nice challenge that we are 100 percent up for and I am convinced we will bounce back with a good performance.”

Spurs — who lost on penalties to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup in August — have had an inconsistent start to the campaign but are in a healthy position halfway through the league phase in Europe’s elite club competition.

Last season’s Europa League winners are unbeaten after four outings and are in 10th place in the 36-team standings with eight points — one point fewer than reigning champions PSG.

However, the 4-0 win at home to FC Copenhagen in their last European outing is their only victory in their last five outings in all competitions.

They have won just three times in 11 going back to late September and that run — also featuring a derby loss to Chelsea — has somewhat turned up the pressure on Frank.

“Part of taking this job was to sit here and have the challenges,” said the Dane, who knows he will need time to get his ideas across having replaced Ange Postecoglou ahead of this campaign.

“Of course I would love to have been sitting here having beaten Arsenal, but part of it is managing those setbacks and moving on from here.

“I know how to build a team and we will do that, and along the way we will learn and the big thing is learning from the bad spells.”

Meanwhile France striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is on loan from PSG, will be hoping to make an impact against his parent club as he continues the search for his first goal with Spurs.

“Kolo was very happy to join Tottenham and we were happy to have him, but then he got a dead leg, and then a broken jaw, plus he came and was not at top fitness, so he has been playing a little bit catch-up,” Frank said.

“But I am convinced we will see more and more good stuff from him.”