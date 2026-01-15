How poor officiating cost Super Eagles AFCON final ticket — Analyst

The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final after a tense goalless draw followed by a 4–2 penalty shootout defeat to host nation, Morocco, was heavily influenced by poor officiating and mounting mental pressure on players, Channels Television sports correspondent, Austin Okon-Akpan, said on Thursday.

Speaking in a post-match analysis shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Okon-Akpan said that while football is physically demanding, the mental aspect is equally critical and that the referee’s handling of the match unsettled the Super Eagles. “Whether or not we agree, football is mental. When you see a referee, because these guys are top professionals, when you see the way the referee is handling the match, there’s no way it’s not going to affect them,” he said.

He added that television coverage often misses the nuances of what occurs on the pitch. “You guys that watch at home, you’re only seeing the things that the cameras will show you,” he explained.

Okon-Akpan pointed to specific incidents where Nigerian players’ frustration became evident. “At some point, Alex Iwobi was tired of running, Calvin Bassey was complaining endlessly, and they were just wandering. Semi Ajayi, at one point, was just looking at the referee, and Victor Osimhen was trying so hard not to go and confront the referee too, but then he gets a card,” he said, highlighting how repeated contentious decisions affected the team’s focus.

He argued that the players became overly cautious as the match progressed. “They were all just being too careful. When you play football, it’s okay to be careful, but when you are meticulous, it affects almost everything. And that gave the Moroccans the opportunity to do their things,” Okon-Akpan said, pointing to how this caution allowed the host nation to seize critical moments.

Despite Morocco’s spells of dominance, he praised the resilience of the Super Eagles. “Yes, they dominated the play, but the Super Eagles showed good mental strength. For all of those things to be happening and you’re still playing football, you’re holding it, you’re taking it beyond 90 minutes down to penalties,” he said.

On the subject of penalties, Okon-Akpan refused to criticise any Nigerian player. “When it comes to penalties, it’s a game of lottery. That’s why I would not criticize any player for missing a penalty kick,” he stated.

While recognising Morocco’s success, he insisted that Nigeria were disadvantaged by officiating. “Did Morocco do just enough to get to the final? Yes. But if you look at the run of the Super Eagles down to that semi-final, if the officiating was good, I think we would have seen a different result,” he said.

Nigeria’s hopes of a fourth continental title ended at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, extending the nation’s wait for another Africa Cup of Nations crown. The semi-final defeat has reignited debate over refereeing standards and their impact on crucial matches.