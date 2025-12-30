Japan’s ‘King Kazu’ joins Fukushima United at 58

Japanese football veteran Kazuyoshi Miura has signed for third-division side Fukushima United at the age of 58, extending his professional career into a 41st season.

Miura, widely known as “King Kazu”, will join the club on loan until June. He turns 59 in February.

“My passion for football hasn’t changed, no matter how old I get,” Miura said in a statement released by Fukushima United. “I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity to play in Fukushima, and I will fight hard as a member of Fukushima United. Let’s make history together!”

The former Japan international spent last season with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka, making seven appearances before the team were relegated to regional competition. His move to Fukushima marks a return to the J. League structure – the top three divisions of Japanese football – for the first time in five years.

Miura said he was ready to embrace the challenge with his new club, who finished 10th in the 20-team third division last season. “To all the Fukushima United players, coaching staff, fans, sponsors and people in the local area, I promise that I will play with everything I have to make a contribution,” he added.

Miura began his professional career in 1986 with Brazilian side Santos and has since played in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. He was instrumental in raising the profile of football in Japan when the J. League was launched in 1993.

He made his international debut in 1990 and scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan, though he was controversially omitted from the squad for the country’s first World Cup finals in 1998. He remains one of only three Japanese players to have scored more than 50 goals for the national team, alongside Kunishige Kamamoto and Shinji Okazaki.

In 2012, at the age of 45, Miura also represented Japan in futsal, appearing at the Futsal World Cup.

Off the pitch, Miura has been married to former actress and model Risako Shitara since 1993. They have two children, Ryota and Kota.