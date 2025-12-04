RisevestSuperball Youth League finale set for National Stadium, Lagos

The RiseVest SuperBall Youth League is set to return to the National Stadium, Surulere, on 18 and 19 December 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to develop youth talent and strengthen Nigeria’s sports identity.

The event, organised by CourtVision and sponsored by RiseVest, will bring together young athletes, families, and communities across Lagos for two days of competitive sports and cultural activities.

Following qualifiers held in August, the finale will feature futsal, basketball, and volleyball competitions, alongside music performances, food vendors, lifestyle activations, and other festive-season experiences. The introduction of futsal as a core competition is intended to enhance technical skills, creativity, and quick decision-making among young players, reflecting a strategy to rebuild Nigeria’s competitive sports profile.

“At RiseVest, we believe youth development is one of the most meaningful investments we can make. Our role in launching the SuperBall Youth League is more than sponsorship; it’s about creating real opportunities that can transform lives, whether on the pitch, the court, or behind the scenes in coaching, administration, and media,” said Eke Urum, Founder and CEO of RiseVest.

Eugene Uzor, CEO of CourtVision, said the league provides structured environments for skill refinement and personal growth.

“We are creating structured environments where young Nigerians can refine their skills, express themselves, and grow. This is about bridging the gap between competitive sports and modern Nigerian lifestyle while developing the next generation of homegrown excellence,” he said.

RiseVest’s sponsorship of the league is part of its broader commitment to youth empowerment and community development, reflecting a philosophy that youth talent is a form of wealth that requires exposure, opportunity, and support. Thousands of attendees are expected, with the league positioned as both a sporting competition and a festive holiday experience.

CourtVision, the organiser, is a sports and lifestyle company focused on developing infrastructure, talent pipelines, and community experiences across Nigeria.

RiseVest, Africa’s wealth-building platform, aims to provide opportunities for prosperity while supporting initiatives that strengthen communities and develop future leaders.