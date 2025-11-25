Kane relishing new Bayern role before Arsenal clash

England's striker Harry Kane applauds fans on the pitch after the UEFA Euro 2024 group C qualification football match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on June 19, 2023. - England won the game 7-0. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returns to north London on Wednesday to face old rivals Arsenal arguably in the best form of his career after dropping into a deeper position.

Always a consistent goalscorer, the England captain has become a more complete player at Bayern, shouldering more creative and defensive duties.

The 32-year-old’s form is a big reason for Bayern‘s remarkable start to the campaign.

The German champions have won 17 and drawn one of their 18 games in all competitions this season, with Kane playing every match.

Kane, who has scored 15 times in 21 matches against Arsenal, may be the key to unlock the Gunners’ stingy defence.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the only team not to have conceded in the Champions League this season. In the Premier League, Arsenal have shipped just six goals — the best record in Europe’s top five leagues.

Kane is again producing incredible numbers this campaign, with 24 goals in 18 Bayern appearances and five from five for England.

But Kane’s weight of numbers only tells part of the story this season.

Always willing to drop deep, Kane has often been deployed as a creative midfielder by Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, sitting behind either Nicolas Jackson or Serge Gnabry.

Whether by design or necessity — Jamal Musiala has been out with a broken ankle since the Club World Cup — the move has not only unleashed Kane’s game, the England captain is having fun.

“I know I’m not just a goal-scorer,” Kane said after Saturday’s come-from-behind 6-2 win over Freiburg. “I can impact the team with passing, one-on-one situations, and taking the pressure off the team.

“This is the most I’ve enjoyed my football because I’m just involved more. I love the way we play. A really aggressive style, no fear.

“I love tackling, I love helping the team out and blocking shots and all that part of it as well.

“Obviously, I’m going to be judged on goals, but I think, especially this season, people will appreciate some of the other stuff I do as well.”

Kane will need to shoulder a bit more of the scoring load with Luis Diaz, who netted both of Bayern’s goals in their 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, suspended for three Champions League matches after his red card for a tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

– ‘Very familiar territory’ –

Kane moved to Bayern in 2023 after coming through the ranks at Tottenham after being cut by north London rivals Arsenal as a child.

“I was there for a couple of years and got released,” Kane said Saturday, but declined to use the rejection as a motivator.

“It’s all part and parcel of the journey of football. That was 20 years ago, a long time ago.

“We’ve moved on a long way since then.”

Kane faced Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2023-24, scoring a penalty as Bayern won over two legs.

“It’s very familiar territory for me. Having played for Tottenham for so long, it adds a bit more to the game,” Kane said.

Bayern are flying high but they are vulnerable to set-pieces which is one of Arsenal’s biggest strengths.

Bayern have conceded four goals in their past two games, all of which came from set plays.

Arsenal have scored 24 goals in the Premier League this season, 10 of which have come from set-pieces.

Kompany admitted his side had an “issue” with dead-ball situations, saying: “You can’t hide it, everyone saw it. Arsenal’s analysts will see it too.

“We have to show personality, character and defend those things. But I have confidence in our side.”