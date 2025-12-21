NFF names Mr. Chef as official food seasoning partner for national teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced a partnership with Sweet Nutrition Limited, makers of Mr Chef seasoning, naming the company as the Official Food Seasoning Partner of the national teams, including the Super Eagles. The collaboration coincides with the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals, scheduled to take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

RoopKumar Venkatesh, Head of Marketing at Sweet Nutrition Limited, expressed pride in supporting Nigerian football, stating, “We are proud to partner with the Nigeria Football Federation and stand behind the Super Eagles at the AFCON.”

Echoing the sentiment, NFF’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Alizor Chuks, highlighted the alignment between the seasoning brand and the national team. “Mr. Chef is renowned for being a trusted football seasoning product and will put good seasoning into the Super Eagles’ campaign for a fourth continental crown,” he said.

NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi emphasised the shared values underpinning the partnership. “The Super Eagles represent resilience, unity, and ambition—values that strongly align with Sweet Nutrition Limited and the Mr. Chef brand. We are delighted to welcome them as an official partner as we head to the Africa Cup of Nations finals,” he said.

The collaboration is designed to engage football fans through storytelling around food, culture, and sport, while offering visibility across NFF platforms and AFCON-related communications. Kumar Venkataraman, Managing Director of Sweet Nutrition Limited, remarked, “Mr Chef is a proudly Nigerian brand, and this partnership reflects our belief in supporting national excellence and moments that unite Nigerians everywhere.”

The NFF concluded that the partnership aims to celebrate the spirit of Nigerian football while fostering fan engagement and providing support to the national teams as they compete on the continental stage.