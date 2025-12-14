Saudi Crown Prince to make €10 billion bid for Barcelona FC

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is reported to be considering a €10 billion bid to acquire a stake in Spanish football club Barcelona, according to Francois Gallardo of El Chiringuito.

The potential investment aligns with Saudi Arabia’s strategy to expand its presence in international sports, either through direct purchases or via the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Gallardo noted that Barcelona carries a debt exceeding €2.5 billion, a factor that could make the club an attractive target for significant financial backing.

The proposed €10 billion offer would, in theory, provide the Crown Prince with total control of the club. However, Barcelona’s unique governance structure poses a major obstacle to any full acquisition.

The club is owned by its socios, or members, who retain authority over key decisions and have historically resisted foreign takeovers.

Gallardo emphasised that while the PIF could invest if Barcelona separates its entertainment operations from its sporting activities, such a move would not grant the fund operational control over the team itself.

A similar approach is reportedly under consideration at Real Madrid, where club president Florentino Perez has explored splitting the footballing and entertainment arms to allow external investment in the commercial segment.

Analysts suggest that any Saudi involvement in Barcelona would likely follow a comparable model, limiting the scope of influence to the club’s entertainment and commercial ventures rather than its football operations.

While the €10 billion figure highlights the scale of the potential transaction, a full acquisition of Barcelona by a foreign entity remains highly unlikely due to the socio membership model.

Observers note that the move reflects broader Middle Eastern investment trends in European football, demonstrating a strategic effort to gain exposure to high-profile sporting institutions while navigating complex ownership frameworks.