Unpaid bonuses: Super Eagles threaten to boycott AFCON quarter-final against Algeria

The Super Eagles have threatened to boycott their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash against Algeria in Marrakech unless the Nigeria Football Federation settles outstanding bonus payments.

A source within the squad confirmed that players and officials are still awaiting allowances from the tournament, including win bonuses for matches against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Mozambique.

The source explained that while the team remains committed to the competition, they have made it clear that they will not train or travel for the fixture until the issue is resolved.

This follows a similar dispute in November when the squad threatened to boycott a World Cup qualifier against Gabon over unpaid entitlements.

At the time, the players and staff issued a joint statement saying, “The full squad, including officials, withheld from training today in Morocco because of unresolved issues with outstanding payments. The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue preparations for Thursday’s game with Gabon.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has responded by stating that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is processing the allowances to individual banks.

Journalist Tobi Adepoju reported on Wednesday that he had spoken to an NFF official who said, “The monies have been processed from CBN to individual banks. The players and officials will receive all their bonuses when the process is completed.”

Another journalist, Oluwashina Okeleji, confirmed the players’ stance, writing that “win bonuses from four matches against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Mozambique have yet to be received. The squad remains focused, but the players will NOT train or travel to Marrakech on Thursday if this isn’t resolved.”

Nigeria have won all four of their matches at the tournament so far, defeating Tanzania 2-1, Tunisia 3-2, Uganda 3-1 and Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16. The team, led by Eric Chelle, is scheduled to face Algeria on Saturday, 10 January, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.