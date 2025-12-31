Super Eagles maintain 100% record, beat Uganda 3-1

Tunisia, Tanzania join Nigeria, six others in second round

With two goals from Raphael Onyedika and one from Paul Onuachu, Nigeria defeated Uganda 3-1, yesterday, to maintain its 100 per cent record in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco.

The Super Eagles had already won the group with two victories over Tanzania and Tunisia, but the team showed no sign of slowing down in a game that meant everything to the Ugandans, who needed a win to stand the chance of making the round of 16 as one of the four best third placed teams.

Although Coach Eric Chelle made eight changes to give the fringe players opportunity to feel the championship, it made no difference as the Eagles, led by Victor Osimhen in place of the benched Wilfred Ndidi, played as if the championship was just beginning.

With Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze running the flanks, the Super Eagles had a firm control of proceedings, but it took up to 28 minutes before Nigeria got their opening goal when Onuachu bundled in a cross by Dele Bashiru.

Thereafter, the Ugandans defended stoutly to restrict the Super Eagles to the lone goal lead in the first half. The Ugandans task was made more difficult in the second half when their inspirational captain and goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango, was subbed off due to injury.

Their task became tougher when Onyango’s replacement, Salim Jamal Magoola, was sent off for stopping an Osimhen chip with his hands outside his box. Now reduced to 10 men, the Ugandans resorted to damage control by defending stoutly. But their determination did not stop Onyedika from scoring two quick goals in the 62nd minute and 67th minute to make it 3-1.

The 10-man Ugandans, however, got a consolatory goal in the 75th minute through Mato, who controlled a fantastic low pass from Okello and coolly lofted the ball over Nigeria’s goalkeeper for the day, Francis Uzoho.

With the win, the Super Eagles ended their group stage campaign with the maximum nine points. They are joined by second-placed Tunisia and Tanzania, which drew 1-1 in the group’s other game played simultaneously with the Eagles game. Also in the round of 16 are Egypt, South Africa, Morocco and Mali.

The Taifa Stars become the first side to progress to the last 16 at an AFCON with two points since the tournament was expanded to a 24-team tournament in 2019.

Tunisia will take on Group A runners-up Mali in Casablanca on Saturday, January 3, while Tanzania – who have reached the knockout stage for the first time – remain in Rabat to face host nation Morocco the following day.

Nigeria will remain in Fes and face the third-placed team from Group F – Mozambique, Cameroon or IvoCote d’Ivoire- on Monday. The round of 16 line up will be completed today after the Group E games featuring Equatorial Guinea against Algeria, and Sudan versus Burkina Faso; as well as the Group F encounter between Gabon and Cote d’Ivoire and the game between Mozambique and Cameroon.

The Round of 16 matches will be played from January 3 to January 6, 2026, followed by the quarterfinals on January 9 and 10. The semifinals are scheduled for January 13, before the tournament concludes with the final in Rabat on January 18, when the champions will be crowned.