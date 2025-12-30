Ndidi cautions Eagles against complacency, targets victory over Uganda

Onyeka fit to play as Uganda plot Nigeria’s fall

Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi, says he prefers to play Nigeria’s round of 16 match at the ongoing AFCON 2025 in the Moroccan city of Fes, which will only be possible with either a draw or victory over Uganda today.



Ndidi spoke yesterday, just as Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka clarified that he is fit to play in today’s game against the Cranes of Uganda, saying: “I just had a little twist in the game against Tunisia.”



Ndidi, who scored one of the goals against Tunisia in the second group match on Saturday, also pledged yesterday that the Super Eagles will give a New Year’s present to Nigerians by beating the Cranes of Uganda this evening.



Speaking after the training session yesterday, Ndidi said that the Eagles will do everything to finish top of Group C to get the merit of playing in Complexe Sportif de Fes.



The Besiktas of Turkey midfielder said: “We cannot be carried away, because we still have to win to be first in the group. So, we have to stay focused on what we want to achieve. The most important thing is to win all our matches.”



On the camp conditions in Fes, Ndidi said that the city has been suitable for the Super Eagles, adding: “The people in Fes are giving us high spirits, and they are really nice to us. It’s been really, really exciting being here. We’ll give our best to remain here. The weather is good, but the match against Tunisia was intense. So, it was normal for us to get tired.



“Our fans should continue to support us. We are trying everything we can to make the country proud and Nigerians happy.



“Our aim is to give Nigerians a happy New Year present by winning on Tuesday. We want to win this AFCON title.” Earlier, Onyeka assured fans that he is not nursing a major injury.



There were fears that the midfielder may have suffered a serious injury when he left the pitch on Saturday, limping during the game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.



“No, I just suffered a little twist, but it is okay. We are still going to play the same way we played against Tunisia. We are not going to drop, you know, keep going and take every game at a time,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ugandan Coach, Paul Put, has vowed to beat the Super Eagles to enhance the Cranes’ chances of making the second round.

“We are prepared for tomorrow’s match (today) against Nigeria,” he said after a training session. Uganda lost their first match 1-3 to Tunisia and drew with Tanzania in their second game.



The coach believes that a victory against the Star-studded Super Eagles is possible.



“We have the players who can do it for Uganda. A win can give us a ticket to the knockout stage. Victory is possible for us,” he stated.