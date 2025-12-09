Iyare wins Obaseki @ 80 golf tourney

Gen. Oscar Iyare (Retd) playing off Handicap 12, at the weekend, won the Dr Jackson Gaius Obaseki @ 80 Golf Tournament.

Held at the Benin Club Golf Section, Iyare hit a net score of 68 to beat the field comprising players from across the country.

Similarly, Osazee Iyare, a single handicap player, recorded 79 gross to win the best gross in the men’s category, while former vice president of the Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria (LGAN) South South Zone, Sandra Emina, won the ladies category with 88 gross.

The tournament, organised by the BCGS Management Committee in collaboration with other notable members to celebrate Dr Obaseki’s 80th birthday, featured over 200 amateur players, professionals and caddies who battled in the club’s challenging and picturesque 18-hole course.

In other categories, Joseph Kayoma (hcp 17) won the men’s trophy with a net score of 74, beating Felix Aganmwonyi (hcp 14) on count back, while Dr Matthew Oriakhi (hcp 13) beat vice captain, Victor Oriasotie (hcp 6), on count back, as both played 75 net, to settle for third and fourth respectively.

Ladies hcp 0 -28 category was a battle of hcp 20s as Dorothy Chukwudi (hcp 28) won with 67 net, while Lady Vice Captain, Joy Omorogiuwa (hcp 21), with 76 net, placed second, beating Edith Edeki (hcp 21) to the third spot on count back.

Colins Okoro, with a gross score of 67, won the professionals category ahead of Chukwudi Okoro, who had 72 gross, while Osas Enaigbe (UBTH) placed third with 73 gross.

Other winners were Dr Mojeed Momoh (19) with 68 net in the men’s hcp 19-28. The ladies hcp 29-36 trophy went to Paula Oghumah (36) with 70 net, while Alhaji Oseni Ahmed, 71 net and Robert Uwamagbe, 80 net, won the veteran and super veteran men’s categories respectively.#

Dr Marian Benka-Coker, 70 net and Prof. Josephine Mokwunyei, 76 net, won the veteran and super veteran ladies categories respectively, while the guest men’s trophy went to G. Omonohio, 71 net.

Ikay Afe, with 79 net, won the special guest men title, Juliet Udah, 82 net, won the guest ladies trophy, Lucky Osarenkhoe, and Juliet Ogbeifun won longest drive and hole one contests respectively, while Elder Monday Ikhureigbe won the nearest the pin, hole two title.

At the end of the competition, participants showered encomiums on the celebrant, who was accompanied to the dinner party by his wife, children, grandchildren, family members, friends and many others.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of trophies, awards, golf bags and many others to winners across various categories.