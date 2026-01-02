Joshua discharged from hospital, set to return to UK

• AJ visits morgue to honour late associates

• Police hunt for parked truck owner, probe ‘reckless’ driver

Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, who was involved in a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of his two close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, has been discharged from hospital.



The accident occurred on Monday along the Lagos-Sagamu Road, when the vehicle carrying Joshua and his friends collided with a stationary truck.



Ghami, who also served as Joshua’s long-term strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, a personal trainer, both died in the incident.



While the late Ghami and Ayodele’s remains were deposited at a Lagos morgue, Joshua was taken to a private hospital, where he was treated for the cuts and other injuries he sustained from the crash.



Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed yesterday in an X post that Joshua and his mother attended the funeral home to pay their respects before the remains were repatriated to the United Kingdom.



A statement by the Ogun State government read: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.



“We also appreciate the team of doctors and medical personnel that attended to Anthony and those that sustained injuries.



“The quality of care and professionalism are truly commendable. We deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident.”



Meanwhile, the Police has said that the driver, who has also been discharged from hospital, faces potential prosecution over the crash.



The police also said that they are still searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene, after the accident.



Joshua was in Nigeria on holiday following his victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19, 2025.



Ghami had been an integral part of Joshua’s career, serving as his strength and conditioning coach for years. At the same time, Ayodele was a personal trainer who helped maintain his peak physical condition.



Police Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement: “Anthony Joshua’s driver has been discharged from the hospital, and he is currently giving his statement.”



He also said that the driver of the parked truck involved in the crash, who fled the scene immediately after impact, is now being sought by authorities.



“He could be hit with reckless driving charges as a result of Monday’s incident.”



Meanwhile, Joshua’s supporters have rallied around the families of the victims.



Reports indicate that they have raised more than $180,000 in honour of Kevin Ayodele to support the construction of a mosque in his memory.