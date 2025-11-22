Lagos, Plateau win at 2nd Capital City race

Participants at the starting point during the 10-kilometer Capital City Race 2024 in Ikeja, Lagos

Aminat Adenike of Lagos State and Jonathan James of Plateau State have emerged champions in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively, at the second edition of the Capital City Race held on Saturday in Ikeja.

Adenike clocked 35 minutes, 43.73 seconds to clinch the women’s title and the N500,000 prize money, narrowly edging out Plateau State’s Blessing Shambor, who finished second in 35:55.24. Vivian Obadiah, also from Plateau State, completed the podium in 35:43.74.

In the men’s category, James dominated the 10km race with a winning time of 31:00.04, claiming the top prize ahead of fellow Plateau runners Irmiya Dachuny (31:12.40) and Musa Bala (31:54.84).

“I am happy that I am winning this race. I thank God,” James said after his victory.

Adeneke, celebrating her maiden victory at the event, expressed delight at representing Lagos State on home soil, saying, “I believed in myself that I could compete with anybody.”

The race, which started at Ikeja City Mall and concluded at the AVMCC Field, GRA, Ikeja, attracted more participants than last year’s maiden edition, which drew over 1,000 runners.

Lagos State Sports Commission Technical Director Uthman Okunnu commended the improvement in organisation compared to the inaugural event.

“Obviously, the first year, there were some teething problems, but I will say this time around, it is really a good one, but it can be better.

“This time around, we had more runners, the distribution of medals was very seamless, and the ceremony was very good. And the organisation this time around was great, with more sponsors as well.”

Race convener Oladapo Ajayi revealed ambitious plans to expand the Capital City Race concept beyond Lagos.

“What we want to do is that they don’t even have to come all the way to Lagos. We want to take the capital city race to them,” Ajayi said.

“All the 36 states in Nigeria have their own capital cities. So, we run a capital city race in Kaduna, in Asaba, all capital cities.”

Ajayi, who was inspired by his personal passion for running and fitness, expressed satisfaction with the event’s growth.

“We did it last year for the first time, this year again it’s bigger, it’s better, more numbers. It just goes to show you that people are willing to participate; you need to create something that they would like.

“Next year again, we’ll be back in Lagos. I want to do a few more states outside of Lagos, so watch out. Capital City is coming to another capital city outside of Lagos.”

Okunnu also acknowledged Plateau State‘s dominance, particularly in the women’s category, where they claimed two of the three podium positions.

“You really must give it to Plateau because of the altitude of where they’re coming from, and at the same time, they train a lot, but for Lagos, we are very proud of Aminat, who was able to get us on the podium,” Okunnu added.

The event, which received the endorsement of the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission, was supported by Planet Bottling Company, maker of Reaktor energy drink, and the Fembol Group.