Lagos announces traffic restrictions in Ikeja for Saturday’s Capital City Race

Yilmunen Nicholas the second place winner in the women's category Ebiye David the winner in the women's category (2nd L), and others reach Allen Avenue during the 10kilometer Capital City Race 2024 in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria on November 23, 2024

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced temporary traffic restrictions across key routes in Ikeja on Saturday to enable the second edition of the Capital City Race to hold. The 10-kilometre event, with the theme: “One Run Many Journey”, is scheduled between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

The advisory, issued in a statement signed by Bolanle Ogunlola, Director of Public Affairs, and released through the Ministry of Transportation’s official X account, on Friday, said the measures would affect several major roads along the race corridor.

According to the statement, the race will begin at the Ikeja Shopping Mall before moving through Billings Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, the Opebi Link Bridge, Adeniyi Jones, and Oba Akran by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, ending at Arch Bishop Vining Memorial Church on Oba Akinjobi Way.

The state government said the affected routes would be closed intermittently as participants progress along the course.

“Some roads, junctions, and intersections along the race routes will be partially closed to traffic during the competition and opened intermittently as the race progresses,” the statement said.

It added that the restrictions would be implemented in phases to limit inconvenience for residents and commuters within the Ikeja axis, noting that adjoining streets would remain accessible to maintain general traffic flow.

A joint team of personnel from the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed to assist motorists, enforce diversions, and address any traffic issues.

The government advised commuters to plan ahead, make use of alternative routes where necessary, and follow instructions issued by officials during the exercise.

N2m prize for grabs

The Guardian reports that the organisers of the Capital City Race in Ikeja have confirmed that prize money totalling N2 million will be awarded to top finishers.

The race, the organisers said, aims to promote general well-being and provide a platform for runners at different levels to improve their skills.

Speaking at a recent press briefing held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the initiative reflects the priorities of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“Promoting physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among our residents is core mandate and is a significant item on the agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration,” he said.

He added that the 10-kilometre race offers an opportunity to raise awareness of healthy living and encourages participation from diverse communities in Lagos.

The convener of the event, Dapo Ajayi, said the race promotes fitness, tourism, and community engagement. He stated that the Capital City Race “isn’t about running alone” but about “showing up, getting started and then pushing through to the finish line”.

Ajayi also acknowledged the support of sponsors, noting their role in sustaining efforts to encourage healthier lifestyles among participants.

According to the organisers, winners in the male and female categories will receive N500,000 each, while second-place finishers will earn N300,000, and third-place runners will receive N200,000.