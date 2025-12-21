Momoh, Auwal, Abubakar shine at Cycling Kano 2025

The ancient city of Kano buzzed with excitement on Saturday as cyclists and sports lovers from across the country converged for Cycling Kano 2025, marking a historic first for competitive cycling in Northern Nigeria.

Isa Momoh, a professional cyclist from Kaduna State, emerged as the gold medal winner in the male professional category. His compatriot, Jacob Ishaku, finished second to claim the silver medal, while Joel Berry, a promising cyclist from Abuja, secured the bronze medal after an impressive performance.

In the junior categories, Kano athletes dominated the podium. In the Under-15 boys’ category, Mubarak Auwal clinched the gold medal, defeating Mujahid Hudu and Ibrahim Sani, who finished second and third respectively.

Similarly, Umar Tasiu Mohd won the gold medal in the Under-10 category, ahead of Yusif Baffa and Haruna Abdullah, who received silver and bronze medals respectively. Both young cyclists expressed optimism about returning stronger in the 2026 edition.

The girls’ categories also produced outstanding performances. In the Under-15 girls’ event, Islam Yau Abubakar claimed the gold medal, while Hauwau Mohd Abdulhamid and Amina Abdulhamid won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sani Musa Danja, who led celebrities to flag off the race, attributed the success of the competition to the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He also expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, the event organisers, and other stakeholders for their commitment and round-the-clock efforts toward the success of the programme.

Mr. Danja further thanked corporate partners and sponsors, including Union Bank, NNPC, Peak Yoghurt, Flour Mills of Nigeria, and other supporting brands, for their invaluable contributions.

The 2025 edition of Cycling Kano was attended by top dignitaries, including His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was represented by the Barwan Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Bello. Also present was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abbas Danlami Abdullahi, Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano (Bursary), among others.

Cycling Kano 2025, themed “Health and Wellness,” is a state-backed initiative of the Abba Kabir Yusuf administration in partnership with BrandEscort Communications. The programme aims to promote cycling as a competitive sport, encourage healthy living, foster youth empowerment, and advance environmentally friendly transportation across Kano State.