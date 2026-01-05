Moroccan fans celebrate Tunisia’s exit from AFCON

The rivalry between North African countries in football came to the fore once again on Saturday night when many Moroccan fans took to the streets to celebrate the exit of their neighbours, Tunisia, from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra stood tall when it mattered most, saving twice in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to drag 10-man Mali into the quarterfinals with a dramatic 3-2 penalty win over Tunisia after a 1-1 draw.

Tunisia looked to have sealed it late when Firas Chaouat ghosted away from his marker to nod home Elias Saad’s deep cross in the 88th minute, sparking wild celebrations on the Tunisian bench.

But the 10-man Malians refused to give up. Deep into stoppage time, Tunisian defender Yassine Meriah handed Mali a lifeline when he blocked a free-kick with his arm.

Lassine Sinayoko kept his nerves from the spot in the 97th minute, smashing in the equaliser to force extra time.

The fightback was even more remarkable given Mali had been down to 10 men since the 26th minute, when Woyo Coulibaly was sent off for stamping on Hannibal Mejbri’s ankle. The result means Mali reached the quarterfinals without winning a single match in regulation time.

So far, they have played four matches, and all ended in draws within 90 minutes. Their progression has come through results decided outside regulation time (penalties), a rare situation that highlights how football tournaments reward resilience, discipline, and efficiency in shootouts, not just outright wins.

It was not the first time Moroccan fans celebrated the fall of Tunisia in the tournament. After the Super Eagles edged the Carthage Eagles 3-2 in Fes, in the second group match, last week, thousands of Moroccan fans went into celebration, singing, dancing, and waving flags and banners on the streets.

To them, one of their “enemies” in football has been eliminated from the AFCON. The Guardian recalls that at the Egypt 2006 AFCON, the Egyptians took to the streets celebrating after the Super Eagles defeated Tunisia in the quarterfinal in Port Sa’id.

Another West African country, Senegal, had earlier booked its ticket in the quarterfinal on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Sudan 3-1.