Nigeria’s most capped player, Ahmed Musa, formally quits Super Eagles

Super Eagles’ most capped player, Ahmed Musa, has officially announced his retirement from international football after over 15 years at the highest level of the game.



Musa, who until recently was Super Eagles captain, confirmed his decision in a message shared on his verified X account yesterday.



He said: “After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from international football, bringing to an end almost 15 years with the Super Eagles.



“From the very first call-up, wearing the green and white meant everything to me.”



He reminisced on his meteoric rise in the game from the youth teams to the Super Eagles, saying, “I was just a young boy when the journey started. I remember being invited at the same time to the U-20, U-23 and the Super Eagles. I was young, still learning, and always travelling, but I never complained. Whenever Nigeria called, I showed up. It was never something I had to think twice about.”



Musa, who earned a national record 111 caps, described the achievement as a source of pride and responsibility, saying: “Playing 111 matches for my country is something I hold with deep respect. To become the most capped player in the history of Nigerian football is a great honour. Every time I wore the jersey, I understood the responsibility that came with it.”

The former Leicester City of England star, who is Nigeria’s record goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup with four goals, noted: “Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. That team showed what it meant to play for Nigeria.



“Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me,” he said.

“To score four goals at the World Cup and be Nigeria’s highest goal scorer on that stage is something I am truly grateful for.”



Retirement from international football gives Musa more time to concentrate on his job as general manager of Kano Pillars FC, a team for which he is also registered as a player.