Nnamani tips COAS for top spot

Despite the calibre of teams participating in the ongoing Ardova Premier Handball League, COAS Shooters’ coach, Emeka Nnamani, still believes that his team has what it takes to win the championship. His optimism is hinged on his players’ resilience and confidence on the handball court so far.

Speaking after his team defeated Benue Buffaloes 37-28 at the ongoing second phase of the 2025 Ardova Handball Premier League in Lagos, yesterday, Nnamani, who said he has a crop of young players willing to give their all and adhere to instruction, acknowledged that the league has been tough with all the teams giving their best in every game.

He said: “We have won three and drawn a game since the second phase, which started in Lagos on Tuesday and I am happy my players are giving their best in every game.

“They all carry out tactical plans to the letters and that is why we are second on the table. However, we hope to improve with every game as it is still possible to finish first. It’s a tough task but we will give our all.

In the game against Buffaloes, COAS Shooters were better at both ends of the court, attacking and scoring goals, while also denying their opponents scoring opportunities with their solid defensive display.

Buffaloes were also undone by their misses in front of goal but can take solace in the fact that they gave their best in the game.

In some other games, De Defenders defeated Lagos Seasiders 37-30, Rima Strikers walked over Adamawa Warriors to earn three points and 10 goals, while Niger United beat Osun United 34-23.