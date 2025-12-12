Nwabali, Alebiosu listed, Maduka, Iheanacho missing from Eagles’ 28-man squad

First choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, whom many feared could miss the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, is in the 28-man squad chosen by Super Eagles Manager, Eric Chelle, for the championship, which begins in Morocco on December 21.

There were reports earlier in the week that Nwabali, who has been in all of the Eagles games since the 2023 AFCON, was an injury doubt for the championship following knee and arm injuries he sustained recently.

Missing from the squad is former U-17 World Cup golden boy, Kelechi Iheanacho, who has also been constant in the team since he moved up to the senior cadre in 2015.

Iheanacho, who has been struggling for form since he left Leicester City, is currently trying to reignite his career at Scotland’s Celtic. Chelle has picked defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in his roster for the event starting in Morocco in 10 days’ time.

The Franco-Malian also picked defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Simon Moses, among others.

There is a return for Cyprus-based goaltender Francis Uzoho, defender Igoh Ogbu and forward Paul Onuachu, while England-based defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Usman Muhammed (Israel), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Italy) and Tochukwu Nnadi (Belgium), and Croatia-based forward Salim Fago Lawal will be joining up with the group for the first time.

The Super Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly encounter at the Cairo Stadium on Tuesday, December 16, before flying aboard a chartered flight from Cairo to Fès (their battlefield in Group C) two days later.

The three-time champions take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on December 23, before further group phase encounters against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles (December 27) and Uganda’s Cranes (December 30).

Chelle and his backroom staff, as well as the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) advance party are expected to leave for Cairo on Saturday ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against Egypt on December 16.

The Guardian learnt that the test game against Egypt could be shifted again on the behest of the NFF to allow Chelle assemble his squad for the game.

The match was earlier billed to hold ion December 14, but was moved following FIFA’s decree that clubs can only release their players for the AFCON from December 15.

The players in the squad are goalkeepers Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); and Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus).

Others are defenders Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); and Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England), while the midfielders are Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); and Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel).

Leading the attack is Victor Osimhen, supported by Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); and Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia).