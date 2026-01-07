Olopade praises Chelle, Ndidi leadership

‘Clash with Algeria will be interesting’

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, is excited by the Super Eagles’ qualification for the quarterfinal at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation in Morocco.

Speaking with The Guardian, yesterday, Olopade said: “I am excited by the quarterfinal ticket, though there are still lots of work ahead. I am happy for the quality of work the head coach Eric Chelle has done. He has been able to bring some stability to the Super Eagles since he took over, particularly in the attack. I am glad that all our attackers can score now, and also assist one another.

“The leadership of Wilfred Ndidi has been fantastic and I commend him. Generally, the Super Eagles have done so well, and I am hopeful they will maintain it until Nigeria wins the AFCON title here in Morocco,” Olopade stated.

Looking ahead the quarterfinal clash in Marrakesh, Olopade said: “This Tuesday evening, we will know our quarterfinal opponent between Algeria and DR Congo. It will be interesting to see another brotherly clash with DR Congo again.”

While Algeria defeated Nigeria in the semifinal at Egypt 2019 AFCON in Cairo, DR Congo stopped the Super Eagles late last year in Morocco during the CAF Playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nigeria is waiting for the outcome of the petition filed against eligibility of some DR Congo players in that Playoff.

For Olopade, another clash with DR Congo in Morocco will be an interesting episode to watch.

“Even, if it turns out to be Algeria, it will be an interesting match in Marrakesh because it was Algeria that stopped us in the semifinal at Egypt 2019 AFCON,” Olopade stated.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman has climbed into Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations history books after his dazzling display in the Super Eagles’ 4–0 victory over Mozambique in Fes on Monday night.

The Atalanta forward scored once and provided two assists in the Round of 16 clash, taking his tally to six goals and five assists in just 10 AFCON appearances.

That return of 11 goal involvements places Lookman second on Nigeria’s all-time chart, behind only the legendary Rashidi Yekini, who registered 15 (13 goals and two assists).

Lookman’s rise underscores his growing influence on the continental stage, having now delivered decisive contributions in back-to-back tournaments.

In terms of goals alone, the 27-year-old has also climbed to joint-third in Nigeria’s all-time AFCON scoring charts.

His sixth strike, a composed finish in the 20th minute from an Alex Iwobi assist, drew him level with Segun Odegbami and Julius Aghahowa.

Only Yekini, with 13, and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, with seven, have scored more for the Super Eagles at the competition.

Victor Osimhen scored twice on Monday night, while Adam Akor also registered his name on the scorer sheet, as Nigeria moved into history books, qualifying for the quarterfinal for the 12th time since the stage was introduced in 1992. Nigeria has now recorded its 62nd victory in the competition, second only to Egypt’s 63rd.