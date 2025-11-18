Golfers donate N6m to charity homes at TotalEnergies tourney,

Two Charity Homes got N4 million each as the 29th TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament ended in Lagos at the weekend.

While the golfers contributed the sum of N6 million, TotalEnergies doled out N2 million to the two Charity Homes, Child Lifeline (Gbagada), which educates and reunites street-connected children, and Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre (Victoria Island), which provides Braille books to schools throughout Nigeria.

Speaking at the end of the tournament held at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Company in Nigeria, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, described the 29th edition of the charity tournament as a “unique occasion” where the joy of sport seamlessly blends with the spirit of giving, and every swing taken leaves a lasting impact on lives.

“Whether you are a passionate golfer or stepping onto the green for the first time, your participation today is invaluable not only to us, but even more so to the many individuals whose futures you help brighten. Today’s tournament is not just about fairways and scorecards; it’s about experiencing the thrill of a good game while embracing compassion, strengthening our community, and reaffirming our commitment to giving back.

“At TotalEnergies, we recognise the remarkable benefits of enjoying a good game. Golf isn’t just exercise for the body; it refreshes the mind, sharpens focus, and builds friendships. The camaraderie and competition out here today remind us that life’s best moments often come from coming together for a worthy cause. More importantly, the greatest victories are won not only on the course, but also in our hearts—when we choose to give generously to those who need it most.

“Our support for sport goes beyond this tournament. From proudly sponsoring AFCON to backing the National Men’s Division One & Two Basketball Leagues, the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG), and the OML 58 grassroots football tournament, we invest in sports because we believe in the power of sports to inspire, unite, and empower,” he said.

Bouyer said that the charity tournament has, since 2011, grown into a cherished tradition for TotalEnergies.

“It is more than a game—it’s a movement fueled by your generosity. The funds you raise today are not just numbers; they are lifelines for our selected Charity Homes—covering assistive devices, medications, therapy, counselling, and awareness campaigns. When you give, you help restore hope and dignity to the less privileged, reminding us that true fulfilment comes from helping others.”

On the field, John Christopher Agrati emerged as TotalEnergies Best Man, just as Sabina Brochard was crowned the TotalEnergies Best Lady.

Silas Galba won the men’s stableford with 37 points, while Folabi Balogun (36 points) finished second, with Victor Irince-Koko (35 points) in third position.

Aissatou Diof won the Ladies category with 36 points, Fortune LongJohn was second with 34 points, while Ronke Iyiola was third with 29 points.

In the Nearest to the Pin Hole in One category, Paul Brisibe emerged as the winner for the men, while Sabine Brochard picked the Ladies trophy.