Sati, Mbeabuari win Opobo Marathon

Winners at the Opobo Marathon displaying their prizes at the end of the race.

Organisers honour late King Jaja

Musa Bala Sati (male) and Hope Lebe Mbeabuari (female) beat the field to win the eight Opobo Marathon, which drew athletes from across the country to the Rivers State fishing community.

The 2026 edition of the race was dedicated to the late Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandison Jaja, in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the development of Opobo Kingdom.

Azuwuike Augustine Chimaobi and Barinor Wiibee finished second and third respectively in the male category, while Blessing Solomon Ghambor came second and Akpukudu Kevin finished third in the female category.

In the race by the indigenes of Opobo, Dappa Daniel emerged winner, while Jaja Lawrence and Blessing Etuk won the children’s category, reflecting the marathon’s focus on grassroots and youth development.

The race, which commenced with a one-minute silence in honour of the late monarch, was officially flagged off by the immediate-past Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Valentine Omubo-Pepple, just as the chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, James A. James, joined organisers at the finish line to present prizes to winners.

Speaking after the event, Project Lead of Opobo Marathon, Henry Iyowuna Cookey, described the 2026 edition as successful and symbolic, noting that dedicating the race to the late King Dandison Jaja was aimed at honouring a traditional ruler whose reign promoted unity and progress in the kingdom.

Cookey expressed appreciation to sponsors and supporters of the marathon, including the Chairman of Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha; the Managing Director of Chairborne Global Services, Chief Adokiye Ikpoki; Chief Dr. Henry Wordu; the Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer of IHVN, Dr. Charles Olalekan Mensah; Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Amaopusenibo Sobere Diri, and the Chief Executive Officer of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

In his remarks, the chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Council, James A. James, lauded the organisers for sustaining the marathon and stated that the local government would initiate steps to gazette the Marathon as an official annual sporting event of the council.

Professor Valentine Omubo-Pepple, while flagging off the race, described Opobo Marathon as a consistent and impactful sporting event, noting its role in youth development and community engagement. He urged continued support from government and the private sector for sports initiatives that promote social and economic development.