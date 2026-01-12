Super Eagles’ captain Ndidi out of semifinals, Osayi-Samuel doubtful

Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Fez on December 27, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

The Super Eagles head into the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco, on Wednesday, with momentum but also with questions over squad’s depth and fitness.

Team captain Wilfred Ndidi is out of the game owing to yellow card issues, while uncertainty surrounds Osayi-Samuel’s fitness following a last minute injury in Saturday’s game against Algeria. The absence of the duo could prove decisive as the Super Eagles aim to reach the final.

Ndidi picked up a second yellow card in the game against Algeria, which has ruled him out of Wednesday night’s showdown at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.

The Super Eagles looked dominant in Marrakech, recording their fifth straight victory of the tournament. Victor Osimhen continued his fine form, heading home Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross early in the second half to notch his fourth goal of AFCON 2025.

Ten minutes later, the Napoli striker turned provider, unselfishly squaring for Akor Adams to double Nigeria’s advantage after being picked out by Alex Iwobi.

Despite the comfortable win, Ndidi’s booking in the 67th minute for time-wasting proved costly. With his suspension confirmed, Coach Eric Chelle is expected to turn to Raphael Onyedika as a replacement, having already introduced him when Ndidi picked up a knock against Algeria.

Frank Onyeka and Calvin Bassey, who were also at risk of suspension, managed to avoid further cautions.

Adding to Nigeria’s concerns, right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel limped off in stoppage time, forcing Chelle to bring on Igoh Ogbu.

The Super Eagles had been preparing to substitute Osimhen, but the injury scare meant a reshuffle was required to preserve their second clean sheet of the tournament.

As Nigeria prepares for the intense test, the absence of Ndidi and the uncertainty surrounding Osayi-Samuel could prove decisive as the Super Eagles aim to reach the final.