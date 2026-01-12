‘Super Eagles’ quarter-final win boosts Nigeria’s global image’

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory over the Algerian national team, describing the result as an achievement that has lifted national morale and strengthened Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the Ministry’s spokes-person, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the team’s performance is a commendable achievement that has uplifted national morale and reaffirmed Nigeria’s enduring tradition of excellence in international sports.

The Ministry noted that “sports, particularly football, remain a vital pillar of Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy and constitute a key Presidential Ministerial Deliverable under the current foreign policy framework.”

It added that “through football, Nigeria projects core national values of unity, resilience, discipline, fair competition, and collective aspiration, thereby strengthening people-to-people connections and enhancing the country’s international image beyond conventional diplomatic engagement.”