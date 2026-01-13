Super Eagles return to ‘happy hunting ground’ – Rabat

Holds first training session

The Super Eagles arrived in Rabat yesterday, after a two-hour and 30-minute drive from their camp in Fes. The team had their first training session in Rabat by 6.00 p.m. local time ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the hosts at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the Moroccan city.



But before then, thenff.com took a walk down memory lane to remind followers of Nigerian football of the epic encounters between the two African football giants in the Moroccan city.



The only time Nigeria and Morocco’s senior national teams have clashed in Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat, Nigeria dug their feet into the ground to earn a scoreless draw, win the ensuing penalty shootout and secure qualification to the 14th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire.



The date was Saturday, 28th August 1983. Two weeks earlier, in Benin City, both teams had ended the first leg match 0-0. The return leg took place in Rabat, with Coach Adegboye Onigbinde making a number of changes to the squad that featured in Benin City.



Goalkeeper Peter Rufai came in for Wilfred Agbonavbare, and Kingsley Paul, Amos Edoseghe, Anthony Edward, Wole Odegbami and Sunday Daniel came in for Charles Osuji, Henry Nwosu, Rafiu Yusuf, Dehinde Akinlotan and Tarila Okorowanta.



Coach José ‘Mehdi’ Faria, the Brazilian minder of the Atlas Lions, stuck to his regular group, including goalkeeper Badou Ezzaki, Mustapha El Haddaoui, Abdelaziz Bouderbala, Mohamed Timoumi, Abdelmajid Lamriss, Mustapha El Biyaz, Noureddine Bouyahyaoui and Khaled Labied. A closely-fought battle ended 0-0, necessitating a penalty shootout. Nigeria won 4-3 to qualify for the AFCON finals in Cote d’Ivoire, where she emerged runner-up.



As the Super Eagles file out to the turf of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium tomorrow, they will remember they have never lost a match to the Lions in Rabat.