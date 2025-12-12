Wema Bank wins 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games

Wema Bank has won the 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games (NBG) for the fourth consecutive time, setting a new industry record. Wema Bank clinched victories across various categories, including table tennis (ladies’ singles, doubles, and mixed doubles), volleyball, scrabble, video games, women’s 100m race, 200m women, and the 4x100m women’s relay to earn nine gold medals.

This year’s NBG also celebrated individual excellence, with Oluwaseun Adewunmi, an employee of Wema Bank, earning the most valuable athlete of the year award.

According to the bank, her performances across various disciplines reflect deep commitment, discipline, and resilience, making her stand out as one of the tournament’s finest competitors.

Excited by the feat, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, said: “Wema Bank Plc has once again won the Nigerian Bankers Games title for the fourth consecutive year. This remarkable feat sets a new benchmark in the Nigerian banking industry.

“As we commemorate 80 years of impact and service, this victory carries even deeper meaning for us as an institution.” Reacting to her recognition as the overall outstanding athlete of the year, Oluwaseun Adewunmi said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. Competing across several events and representing Wema Bank has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. This achievement is a shared victory that belongs to my teammates and everyone who supported us throughout the tournament. I am grateful to Wema Bank for providing the platform, encouragement, and support that enabled us to perform at our very best.”