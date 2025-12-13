Adoration (41)

“I have come as a light into the world, that whoever believes in Me should not abide in darkness. 47: And if anyone hears My words and does not believe, I do not judge him; for I did not come to judge the world, but to save the world. 48: He who rejects Me, and does not receive My words, has that which judges him—the word that I have spoken will judge him in the last day. 49: For I have not spoken on My own authority; but the Father who sent Me gave Me a command, what I should say and what I should speak. 50: And I know that His command is everlasting life. Therefore, whatever I speak, just as the Father has told Me, so I speak,” (Jn 12:46-50).

“Now before the Feast of the Passover, when Jesus knew that His hour had come that He should depart from this world to the Father, having loved His own who were in the world, He loved them to the end. And supper being ended, the devil having already put it into the heart of Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, to betray Him, 3Jesus, knowing that the Father had given all things into His hands, and that He had come from God and was going to God,” (Jn 13:1-3).

12:45; We often wonder what God is like. How can we know the Creator when he doesn’t make himself visible? Jesus said plainly that those who see him see God, because he is God. If you want to know what God is like, study the person and words of Jesus Christ.

12:48; The purpose of Jesus’ first mission on earth was not to judge people, but to show them the way to find salvation and eternal life. When he comes again, one of his main purposes will be to judge people for how they lived on earth. Christ’s words that we would not accept and obey will condemn us. On the day of judgment, those who accepted Jesus and lived his way will be raised to eternal life (1Corinthians 15:51-57; 1Thessalonians 4:15-18; Revelation 21:1-8), and those who rejected Jesus and lived any way they pleased will face eternal punishment (Revelation 20:11-15). Decide now, which side you’ll be on, for the consequences of your decision last forever.

13:1; Jesus knew he would be betrayed by one of his disciples, disowned by another, and deserted by all of them for a time. Still, “He loved them to the end.” God knows the sins we have committed and the ones we will yet commit. Still, he loves us. How do you respond to that kind of love?

• Note carefully what Jesus said as He Promises the Holy Spirit:“God is Spirit,” (Jn 4:24).

