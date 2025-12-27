Adoration (43)

The regenerating power of the Spirit came on the disciples just before Jesus’ ascension (20:22), and the Spirit was poured out on all the believers at Pentecost (Acts 2), shortly after Jesus ascended to heaven. The Holy Spirit is the very presence of God within us and all believers, helping us live as God wants and building Christ’s church on earth. By faith we can appropriate the Spirit’s power each day.

14:16: the word translated Helper combines the ideas of “comfort” and “counsel.” The Holy Spirit is a powerful person on our side, working for and with us.

“The Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you,” (Jn 14:17).

14:17: “The Spirit of truth.” The Holy Spirit is called “the Spirit of truth,” (15:26; 16:13; cf. 1 John 4:6; 5:6), because He is the Spirit of Jesus, who is the truth. As such, he testifies to the truth (18:37), enlightens concerning the truth, exposes untruth (16:8) and guides the believers into all truth (16:13). Those who are willing to sacrifice truth for the sake of unity, love or any other reason deny the Spirit of truth, whom they claim lives in them. The church that abandons the truth abandons its Lord. The Holy Spirit will not be the Counselor of those who are indifferent to the faith or halfhearted in their commitment to the truth. He comes only to those who worship the Lord “in spirit and in truth,” (4:24).

14:17: “With you, and shall be in you.” The Holy Spirit now lives with the disciples, and Christ promises them that in the future he will “be in you.” This promise of the indwelling of the Holy Spirit was fulfilled after Christ’s resurrection when He breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit,” (20:22).

14:18: “I will come to you.” Jesus reveals Himself to the obedient believer through the Holy Spirit, who makes known the personal presence of Jesus in and with the one who love Him (v. 21). The Spirit makes us aware of the nearness of Jesus and the reality of His love, His blessing and His help. This is one of the Spirit’s primary tasks. The fact that Christ comes to us through the Spirit should cause us to respond in love, worship and devotion.

14:21: “He who has my commandments.” Obeying the commandments of Christ is not optional for those who would have eternal life (3:36; 14:21,23; 15:8-10,13-14; Luke 6:46-49; Jas 1:22; 2 Pet 1:5-11, 1 John 2:3-6). (1) Obedience to Christ, though never perfect, must nevertheless be genuine.

